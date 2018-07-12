Pune: Shorts and Slippers deny football fans entry into popular city bar

The incident came to light after Viraj Munot and his group of friends gave a written application to the Chaturshringi police station which falls under Pune city police regarding discrimination by the hotel on denial of entry

A 29-year-old film executive producer who had gone for dinner along with his friends in a reputed hotel in Pune was allegedly denied entry for not wearing suitable outfit. The group was apparently barred from entering the hotel because they were wearing shorts and slippers. They later approached the Pune police to register a complaint for the incident.

The incident came to light after Viraj Munot (29), gave a written application to Chaturshringi police station which falls under Pune city police. Based on the application filed by Munot, the police are probing the case based.



Munot recalls, “On Tuesday night around 11pm we decided to watch the Fifa World Cup Semi-final football match over dinner. We got the address of Agent Jack’s through an online portal and we called up the diner to reserve a table for us. We went ahead with the booking after the receptionist assured us that they were open till late. The receptionist said something about ‘looking decent’ and hung up, we decided to visit the place anyway.”

He added, "After we reached, we were shocked when the hotel staff denied us entry citing that we were not appropriately dressed to enter the restaurant. Despite telling the staff that we had the money to pay the bill and we had to dress up in shorts and slippers as it was raining heavily, they were adamant about not allowing us entry. We requested them to allow us since we were hungry and did not know any about other eateries in the vicinity, they still refused.

Later, the hotel manager took us to the side and showed us the rules and regulations of the hotel in which it was clearly stated that patrons wearing shorts and slippers will not be allowed inside the hotel. However, we felt that entering a restaurant or pub dressed however we chose was our fundamental right.

We called the police control room and after 45 minutes the patrolling police turned up to hear our grievances. Later, sub-inspector Ashirwad Shinde took us to police station where we submitted our grievances in writing and the police have assured us that they will take up cognizance of our case."

Senior inspector Dnanyand Dhome of Chaturshringi police station said, "We are probing the case on the basis of the complaint filed. It is not a criminal case as the guidelines were clearly laid down by the hotel and also there were no arguments or any disturbances from both the parties."

