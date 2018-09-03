Pune: Student 'hangs' himself, writes 'die' 20 times in note

national

Representational Image

A 17-year-old student of the Indus International College, Nishchay Garg, was found hanging in his hostel room on Saturday. The police found a suicide note in which he wrote, "I want to die," but are probing the case.

The Chandigarh resident was studying in Std XI of the school in Angrewadi, Bhukum. The Paud police said Garg's parents are in shock and his relatives suspect it to be murder.

Suicide note

Senior inspector Suresh Nimbalkar said Garg allegedly hanged himself with an electric wire from the ventilation window grille of his room. "We've recovered a suicide note... The word 'die' has been written artistically in 20 different ways. He began writing the note on Friday midnight and kept at it for 40 minutes; he has written the timings," said Nimbalkar. "After post-mortem at Sassoon Hospital, the body was handed over to his relatives for the last rites."

Probing case

He added, "In the post-mortem report, the reason for death is due to hanging. We still have to talk to his family; they are in shock. We are questioning the college staff and his hostel mates."

