Pune: Vehicle theft case cracked by court via WhatsApp call

The Pune court made a WhatsApp call to the concerned complainant who is a techie settled in Germany and a decade back had registered a case of vehicle theft and resolved the issue that was long pending before the court

Representational Picture

With the advancement of technology, the Pune court has managed to crack a case of vehicle theft during the National Lok Adalat in Pune. The issue was resolved and mediated before the court. The Pune court made a WhatsApp call to the concerned complainant who is a techie settled in Germany and a decade back, registered a case of vehicle theft and resolved the issue that was long pending before the court.

Thousands of cases which were in the pre-litigation stages were settled amicably in the National Lok Adalat held in Pune by the Pune District Legal Service Authority (PDLSA) on Saturday. With technological advancement, legal cases are now solved via WhatsApp.

Apart from Paralegal Voluntaries, Pune-based Symbiosis Law School was also involved in the case. The panel members consisting of judicial magistrate (First Class) Gajanan Nandanwar, Assistant Public prosecutor Vaman Koli, lawyer Sonali Mane and Mayuresh Gholap’s panel heard a plea by a senior citizen, who was a former deputy collector with Revenue Department, in court. The man made the complaint on behalf of his son, who is an engineer and currently in Germany.

According to the prosecution, “On September 9, 2007, Atul Dattatraya Ralebhat, an engineer, filed an FIR of his stolen motorbike in the Yerawada Police station. The case was filed against a 19-year-old boy. The panel magistrate asked Atul’s father Dattatraya to mediate on behalf of his son, as the claimed vehicle was apparently recovered back. He called his son Atul, the original complainant, and asked him to withdraw his complaint. Since Atul was in Germany at the time and unavailable to show up, the case was solved via a WhatsApp call.”

APP Waman said, “Under the provision of the Code of Criminal Procedure, the matter can be heard via a WhatsApp call and the complainant did not claim to pursue the case further and further forgave the accused as he got his vehicle back. Based on which we then let the accused off with a warning."

The boy who was a suspect in the theft said, “It’s a really good gesture as from now on I will not take to robbery. Due to this case, I have faced a lot of issues in finding jobs.”

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever