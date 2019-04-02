Punit Malhotra directs the Marvel anthem music video

hollywood

Marvel India teamed up with India's musical maestro - A.R. Rahman and released an all-new anthem for Avengers: Endgame

Marvel India teamed up with India's musical maestro - A.R. Rahman and released an all-new anthem for Avengers: Endgame on Monday in Mumbai. The anthem will be available to Indian fans of Marvel across three languages – Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The music video has been directed by Punit Malhotra (Student of the Year 2, I Hate Luv Storys) under the Dharma 2.0 banner.

Talking about the collaboration, Punit said, "Avengers Endgame is THE film event of the year and for us at Dharma 2.0, it became an opportunity to create something innovative and exciting once again. Collaborating with Marvel and A.R. Rahman to create a fitting anthem for the film and for Marvel fans across the country has been a huge privilege. We've had a whole lot of fun conceptualizing the music video and shooting it at the scale that was required,"

Dharma 2.0 recently created the music video for international artist Marshmello's first venture with Bollywood. Directed by Punit, the video was in collaboration with JioSaavn and recreated Shah Rukh Khan's iconic Bollywood characters. They have also been the creative force behind campaigns for some of the biggest brands in the country like Jio, Johnnie Walker, Star Sports, Nykaa, Reliance Digital, Malabar Gold and Diamonds etc.

