Watch video: Ananya Panday's prank on Tiger Shroff goes epic fail

Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday on the sets of Student Of The Year 2

Ananya Panday, who is currently gearing up for her debut with Student of the Year 2, decided to play a prank on her co-star Tiger Shroff on April Fool's Day.

The prank starts with Punit Malhotra, the director of SOTY 2, and Ananya getting into a fight where Ananya gets upset and starts weeping, which gets Tiger inquisitive. However, Ananya's act just failed miserably!

The debutant took to social media and shared the video captioning, "So it's clearly VERY difficult to prank my hero! @tigerjackieshroff but @punitdmalhotra and I did try (and fail miserably because I was dying to laugh throughout) #AprilFoolsDay #SOTY2 @dharmamovies". In the video, Tiger sarcastically appreciated Ananya saying, "It was one of your best shots".

Check out the video right here:

Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria will make their acting debut with Student of the Year 2 which is slated to hit the screens on May 10 this year. Well, both the debutants have already bagged their second film, even before their debut release. While Aanya will be seen with Kartik Aaryan in the remake of the film Pati Patni Aur Woh, Tara will star opposite Ahan Shetty in RX 100 Hindi remake.

Tiger Shroff, on the other side, will be seen in Baaghi 3 and Siddharth Anand's next co-starring Hrithik Roshan.

