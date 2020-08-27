Punit Pathak and Nidhi Moony Singh's engagement pictures leave fans mesmerized

Any Body Can Dance (ABCD) fame Punit Pathak exchanged rings with his girlfriend Nidhi Moony Singh in an intimate ceremony. Looking at the pictures, it seems like the duo decided a close-knit affair on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. The choreographer-turned-actor shared the news on social media and captioned, "To the beginning of ALWAYS! [sic]"

Punit Pathak opted for a green coloured floral Nawabi kurta, paired with beige coloured pyjama. Speaking of Nidhi, she opted for a pretty yellow saree for the celebration. Take a look at the picture right away!

All his loved ones couldn't stop congratulating the actor. Choreographer Terence Lewis commented, "So happy for you two! Congrats Punit! Stay blessed!" Varun Dhawan, who shared the screen space with Punit in ABCD 2 and Street Dancer 3D, dropped heart emojis on the post. Aditya Narayan wrote, "Arre arre! Congratulations," followed by heart emojis. Others, including actors Mouni Roy, Esha Gupta wished the duo.

Punit Pathak was rumoured to be in a relationship with a popular television actor Jasmin Bhasin. The actress cleared the air in an interview and shared, "Listen, guys, thank you for so much love that every male friend you see and pair me up with. Punit and I look good with each other, but the fact is that I look good with everyone. I am young and I am single."

For the uninitiated, Punit came in the spotlight with the second season of reality show Dance India Dance, as a second runner-up. Later, he wore the hat of a choreographer for several seasons of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Dance Plus, Dance Champions and India's Next Superstars. In 2019, he also participated in the adventure reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, and emerged as the winner.

In 2013, Punit made his Bollywood debut with ABCD: Any Body Can Dance. He was also a part of ABCD 2 and Nawabzaade. In Street Dancer 3D, Punit played Varun's elder brother and a dancer, who gets injured during a dance battle. The film also starred Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudeva, Nora Fatehi and Raghav Juyal.

