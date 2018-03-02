Punjab CM Amarinder Singh: Celebrate Holi with colours of unity

In his message, he exhorted the people to celebrate the festival of love in a spirit of harmony, coupled with collective prayers for prosperity

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday greeted the people on the occasion of Holi, with a call for celebrating the traditional Indian festival with the colours of unity, tolerance, brotherhood and compassion.

In his message, he exhorted the people to celebrate the festival of love in a spirit of harmony, coupled with collective prayers for prosperity.

"Let the festival touch our hearts with the vibrant colours and warmth of the flowers that spring, whose arrival is marked by Holi, spreads in our lives," said the Chief Minister.

Governor and Administrator of Chandigarh V.P. Singh Badnore in a message said "the festival marks the advent of spring and also brings together all people, in its spirit of mutual love and harmony, forgetting all distinctions of caste, creed and religion".

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Trending Video