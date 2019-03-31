Punjab CM Amarinder Singh orders probe into drug inspector's killing

national

Chandigarh (Punjab): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday directed the police to conduct a speedy probe into drug inspector Neha Shorie who was shot dead in her office in Punjab's Kharar town on Friday.

Singh took to Twitter to express his shock, he said, "The murder of Neha Shoree, a valiant officer of the FDA has left us all in great shock. I have directed @DGPPunjabPolice to ensure a speedy probe so that we can get to the bottom of this case and bring the culprits to justice."

Shoree, a drug inspector was shot dead in her office in Punjab's Kharar town on Friday. Police said the accused, fired two rounds and then shot himself to avoid being nabbed.

Shorie, was posted as the Zonal Licensing Official with the Drug and Food Chemical Laboratory in Kharar. More details are awaited.

