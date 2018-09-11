Punjab CM Amarinder Singh pays tributes to heroes of Saragarhi battle

national

The government was also working on bigger memorials for Havildar Ishar Singh and the other soldiers in their villages around Punjab, he added

Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh paid tributes on Tuesday to the heroes of the historic Saragarhi battle on the eve of its 121st anniversary and asked youths to imbibe the values of courage and valour in their lives.

The sacrifice of the soldiers of 36 Sikh Regiment, who fought in the famous battle of Saragarhi Fort, will always rain etched as an iconic moment in the history of the Indian Army, an official statement quoting the chief minister said. As a mark of homage to the valiant soldiers, the Punjab government had already announced a series of initiatives and directed authorities concerned to incorporate the battle in school history books.

It is important that youngsters know about the historic event, which was an ode to the courage and grit of the soldiers who chose death over surrender, he added. Work to implement the government's decision to set up a 10-bed mini PHC in village Jhorda in Raikot as a tribute to Havildar Ishar Singh, who led the regiment in the battle.

The government was also working on bigger memorials for Havildar Ishar Singh and the other soldiers in their villages around Punjab, he added. The chief minister reiterated his government's commitment to initiate more measures for the welfare of Army personnel and their families in the state.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever