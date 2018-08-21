Search

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh's cabinet mourns Atal Bihari Vajpayee's death

Aug 21, 2018, 14:57 IST | IANS

Remembering Vajpayee as a true statesman, a gentleman politician, a great scholar and an eminent poet, the cabinet paid glowing tributes to him and highlighted his contribution to the country's overall growth

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh's cabinet mourns Atal Bihari Vajpayee's death
Atal Bihari Vajpayee

The Punjab Cabinet led by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh observed a two-minute silence on Tuesday as a mark of respect to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who passed away on August 16 in New Delhi.

Remembering Vajpayee as a true statesman, a gentleman politician, a great scholar and an eminent poet, the cabinet paid glowing tributes to him and highlighted his contribution to the country's overall growth.

The cabinet said, "the outstanding services rendered by Atal ji as a leader of the masses, an able administrator and a great visionary" would always be remembered by the people of the country, an official spokesperson said.

It prayed for eternal peace to the soul in eternal peace and courage to the bereaved family.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in the headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Tags

national newsatal bihari vajpayee

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's daughter, granddaughter arrive at Smriti Sthal to collect ashes

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK