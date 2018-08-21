Punjab CM Amarinder Singh's cabinet mourns Atal Bihari Vajpayee's death

national

Atal Bihari Vajpayee

The Punjab Cabinet led by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh observed a two-minute silence on Tuesday as a mark of respect to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who passed away on August 16 in New Delhi.

Remembering Vajpayee as a true statesman, a gentleman politician, a great scholar and an eminent poet, the cabinet paid glowing tributes to him and highlighted his contribution to the country's overall growth.

The cabinet said, "the outstanding services rendered by Atal ji as a leader of the masses, an able administrator and a great visionary" would always be remembered by the people of the country, an official spokesperson said.

It prayed for eternal peace to the soul in eternal peace and courage to the bereaved family.

