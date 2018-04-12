Punjab Government seeks Navjot Singh Sidhu's conviction in road rage case

The incident dates back to December 27, 1998, when Sidhu had allegedly hit one Gurnam Singh, 65, in an incident of road rage at Patiala, Punjab, resulting in the death of Gurnam

The Punjab government on Thursday sought conviction of state's minister Navjot Singh Sidhu in a road rage case. A lawyer appearing for the Punjab government told the Supreme Court that the statement given by Sidhu denying his involvement in the case was false.

The trial court had acquitted Sidhu, whereas the Punjab and Haryana High Court reversed his acquittal, convicting him under Section 304 Part II, IPC, for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

