Punjab govt to launch DAPO programme on March 23 to prevent drug abuse

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh directed the DCs and SSPs to personally take on the mantle of implementation of the Drug Abuse Prevention Officers (DAPO) programme

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday directed the DCs and SSPs to personally take on the mantle of implementation of the Drug Abuse Prevention Officers (DAPO) programme, which the state government is set to launch on March 23, the death anniversary of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. The directive was issued by the chief minister while chairing a meeting of the DCs and SSPs here, said an official release.

The state government has decided to observe March 23, the death anniversary of freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru, as Youth Empowerment Day. Describing DAPO as a major initiative for partnering the community in preventing drug abuse, Amarinder Singh said it was the top-most priority of his government, in which he expects all DCs and SSPs to be actively involved on the ground, to ensure its successful implementation.

The chief minister ordered all departments, both at the district and state level, as well as anti-drugs STF to work in cohesion to execute the programme. The Chief Minister's Office would closely monitor the program on a fortnightly basis, he said and asked the officials to immediately launch a multi-media awareness campaign to ensure maximum enlistment of DAPOs and coverage of each locality in the state.

Giving details of the programme, an official spokesperson said it was designed as a doorstep model and aimed at generating a mass movement, whereby each DAPO will aim to make his locality a 'Nasha Mukt Mohalla' (drug free neighbourhood). The DAPOs will be provided training and their work would be suitably rewarded, the spokesperson said. Under the programme, all government employees of the Punjab government (around three lakhs) and elected representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions (around one lakh) will be ex-officio DAPOs.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever