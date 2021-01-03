Punjabi stint for Janhvi Kapoor

Following the play, it's now all work for Janhvi Kapoor. The actor, who rang in the New Year at Manish Malhotra's star-studded bash, will commence work on the Hindi adaptation of the Tamil film, Kolamaavu Kokila (2018), directed by Siddharth Sengupta.

A source from the unit says, "Janhvi will fly to Punjab for the film which will be shot over 45 days in a [bio] bubble. They roll on January 9, and plan to shoot across various regions. Even though in each location, a different set of restrictions are imposed, strict safety protocol will be maintained."

Kapoor's version will not be a frame-by-frame adaptation of the original, which was frontlined by Nayanthara, but will be amended to suit the tastes of cinephiles across India, says the source. As a North Indian girl, Kapoor will be seen sporting minimal makeup. "Playing the part of a girl from a simple, middle-class family, she will be seen in braids and salwar-kurtas. It is also a coming-of-age movie of a girl who gets trapped in an extraordinary situation, and how she saves her family. In the process, she emerges resilient. There are a few action sequences for which Janhvi has been prepping."

