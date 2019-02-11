Purab Kohli just shared a picture of him with his baby boy and it's precious

bollywood

Purab Kohli has become a father to a baby boy. He took to Instagram to introduce the little munchkin to the world through a lovely picture

Purab Kohli. Pic/Purab Kohli's official Instagram account

Purab Kohli and his wife Lucy have become parents to a baby boy on January 26, 2019. Purab married long-time girlfriend Lucy Payton in an intimate ceremony in Goa in 2018. The couple also has a daughter, Inaya Amelia, who was born in 2015. Purab shared the news of his newborn son through Instagram, where he shared a picture of himself holding the baby close to him. See picture:

Isn't that an adorable picture? The Hip Hip Hurray actor has named the baby Osian Nur, and while you can only see the back of the baby's head, we're glad to have a tiny glimpse of the new bundle of joy.

Purab shared another picture of his daughter, Inaya, who is excited about her little brother. He wrote, "'I' for Inaya 'O' for Osian #InayaAmelia my #babybrother #OsianNur"

Purab Kohli keeps sharing pictures of his daughter on Instagram, and we hope he does the same for Osian soon too. Here are some pictures of Inaya Amelia that will make you go awww!

View this post on Instagram #Fearless #InayaAmelia backwards slide. A post shared by Purab H Kohli (@purab_kohli) onJan 20, 2019 at 8:56am PST

View this post on Instagram #InayaAmelia discovering the #touchmenot plant A post shared by Purab H Kohli (@purab_kohli) onNov 29, 2018 at 8:18am PST

View this post on Instagram The best hiding spot ever âÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂ #InayaAmelia #HideAndSeek A post shared by Purab H Kohli (@purab_kohli) onAug 27, 2018 at 9:16am PDT

On the work front, Purab was last seen in the web series It's Not That Simple, alongside Swara Bhasker and Sumeet Vyas.

