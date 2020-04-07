Purab Kohli had tested positive for Coronavirus, shares the details of what happened

Taking to his Instagram account, actor Purab Kohli has shared heartbreaking news of testing Coronavirus positive. He went on to write a long post and share with his followers what exactly happened.

Sharing some excerpts from the post, he wrote- "Hey guys, we've just had a flu and given our symptoms our GP says we were down with Covid 19. Pretty similar to a regular flu with a stronger cough and a feeling of breathlessness. Inaya got it first and very mild. A cough and a cold for two days." (sic)

Have a look at the entire post right here:

We all pray they all get well soon!

