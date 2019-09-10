Purrfect place

Mumbai has a large population of domestic animals, both pets as well as stray cats and dogs. But given that their access to affordable health care is limited and in some cases, non-existent, The Feline Foundation opened a low-cost Community Veterinary Clinic in Versova yesterday. The foundation, an animal welfare NGO committed to improving the conditions of thousands of ownerless cats that live on our city's streets, was established by cat lovers Mriidu Khosla, Charu Khosla and Jason Moss. The trio roped in Dr Hitesh Swali to start the clinic.

"A basic consultation in a simple veterinarian clinic costs R500. A lot of rescuers and feeders who want to help animals shy away because of these exorbitant costs. At our clinic, we charge between R150 and R200 for a basic treatment of cats and dogs, respectively" says Charu, chairperson of the foundation. She also runs the Cat Cafe Studio in Versova with Mriidu and Moss.

They hope to offer quality medical care ranging from preventive measures such as routine vaccinations to sterilisation and other urgent treatments to any animal brought by individuals or groups. The best part about the initiative? All the proceeds will be used to help stray cats under the care of the non-profit.

STARTING ON September 9, 9.30 am

AT Bungalow 65, Aram Nagar Part 2, Versova, Andheri West.

CALL 9324524373

LOG ON TO thefelinefoundation.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates