Good Newwz Song: Put on your dancing shoes as Chandigarh Mein is here

Akshay Kumar promised a few days ago that the first song of Good Newwz is going to be an absolute treat for all the viewers, and 2019 would end with one of the biggest songs of the year. The song is out now, titled Chandigarh Mein, and is indeed a treat. It features all the principal characters of the film and it's likely to become a party anthem.

Taking to his Twitter account, Akshay Kumar wrote - Time to let loose and groove. Put on your dancing shoes as it indeed forces you to move and groove. It seems every film of Karan Johar needs to have a party song and Good Newwz is no exception. Will it become as classic as his other songs in the past? Let's see.

In the meantime, check out the song right here:

It's all the four actors like never before. Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan seem to be ageing backwards, and Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani are all set to entertain the audiences in never-seen-before avatars. For the uninitiated, Raj Mehta's film narrates the tale of two married couples who meet by chance and are united forever, thanks to the sperm exchanges of the husbands.

The trailer has some sharp one-liners and the men seem to be in great form. And as stated above, there's hardly anyone who can rival Kareena when it comes to gorgeousness, and the excitement to see Kiara on the screen after the blockbuster Kabir Singh is expectedly high. All set to release on December 27, Good Newwz has all the chances to give good news to the fans and the critics.

On the work-front, Kumar will next be seen in Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb, Prithiviraj, Bachchan Pandey, and Bell Bottom. Kareena will star in Angrezi Medium, Takht, and Laal Singh Chaddha. And Kiara is gearing up for Indoo Ki Jawaani, Guilty, Shershaah, Laxmmi Bomb and a film with Varun Dhawan and Bhumi Pednekar.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates