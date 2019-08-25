PV Sindhu becomes first Indian to win BWF World Championships
By winning the coveted title, Sindhu has become the first Indian to clinch a gold medal at the World Championships
On Sunday, Indian shuttler PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. By winning the coveted title, Sindhu has become the first Indian to clinch a gold medal at the World Championships.
The stupendously talented @Pvsindhu1 makes India proud again!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 25, 2019
Congratulations to her for winning the Gold at the BWF World Championships. The passion and dedication with which she’s pursued badminton is inspiring.
PV Sindhu’s success will inspire generations of players.
In the finals, Sindhu got off to a flying start and dominated Okuhara throughout in the first game. At one point, the points were 16-2 and Sindhu did not lose the momentum as she registered a 21-7 victory in the first game. The second game also started on a similar note with Sindhu taking a massive lead and then winning the second game by 21-7.
The 24-year-old had entered in the final of the competition by defeating China's Chen Yu Fei 21-7, 21-14 on Saturday.
