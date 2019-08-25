PV Sindhu becomes first Indian to win BWF World Championships

badminton

By winning the coveted title, Sindhu has become the first Indian to clinch a gold medal at the World Championships

PV Sindhu poses with the gold medal during the podium ceremony after her victory over Japan's Nozomi Okuhara during their women's singles final match at the BWF Badminton World Championships. Pic/AFP

On Sunday, Indian shuttler PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. By winning the coveted title, Sindhu has become the first Indian to clinch a gold medal at the World Championships.

The stupendously talented @Pvsindhu1 makes India proud again!



Congratulations to her for winning the Gold at the BWF World Championships. The passion and dedication with which she’s pursued badminton is inspiring.



PV Sindhu’s success will inspire generations of players. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 25, 2019

In the finals, Sindhu got off to a flying start and dominated Okuhara throughout in the first game. At one point, the points were 16-2 and Sindhu did not lose the momentum as she registered a 21-7 victory in the first game. The second game also started on a similar note with Sindhu taking a massive lead and then winning the second game by 21-7.

The 24-year-old had entered in the final of the competition by defeating China's Chen Yu Fei 21-7, 21-14 on Saturday.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever