PV Sindhu's success will inspire generations of players, says Narendra Modi

Soon after she won the World Championships, Indian star shuttler P V Sindhu dedicated her historic triumph to her mother, P. Vijaya who celebrated her birthday on Sunday

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated ace shuttler, PV Sindhu after she became the first Indian to win the BWF World Championships in Basel, Switzerland. PM Modi took to social networking site Twitter and heaped praises on the ace Indian shuttler. In his tweet, Modi with the passion and dedication with which Sindhu has pursued is inspiring.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said that the "stupendously talented" P V Sindhu's success will "inspire generations of players." PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7.

By winning the coveted title, Sindhu has become the first Indian to clinch a gold medal at the World Championships. On previous occasions, Sindhu lost to Okuhara in the same stage in 2017 in an epic 110-minute battle before going down to Olympic champion Spaniard Carolina Marine in the final in 2018. PV Sindhu won also won two bronze medals in the 2013 and 2014 editions of the World Championships.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju also hailed Sindhu for becoming the first Indian to win gold at the BWF World Championships. Taking to Twitter, Rijiju said that the government will continue to provide best support and facilities to produce champions while extending his heartiest congratulations to the new World Champion.

Soon after she won the World Championships, Indian star shuttler P V Sindhu dedicated her historic triumph to her mother, P. Vijaya who celebrated her birthday on Sunday, and the country. After the match, Sindhu, in an on-court interview said, "This means a lot, it is a big win. I had lost in the finals in the last two editions."

An emotional Sindhu said that she won the title for her country and was extremely proud of her achievement. In the interview, Sindhu said, "I would like to thank my coach (South Korean Kim Ji Hyun) and Gopi sir (Pullela Gopichand) and also my parents. Today is my mother's birthday, so happy birthday mom."

Besides winning the World Championships, the ace shuttler is also a silver medallist at the Olympics, World Championships, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.

With inputs from IANS

