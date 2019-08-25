PV Sindhu's success will inspire generations of players, says Narendra Modi
Soon after she won the World Championships, Indian star shuttler P V Sindhu dedicated her historic triumph to her mother, P. Vijaya who celebrated her birthday on Sunday
On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated ace shuttler, PV Sindhu after she became the first Indian to win the BWF World Championships in Basel, Switzerland. PM Modi took to social networking site Twitter and heaped praises on the ace Indian shuttler. In his tweet, Modi with the passion and dedication with which Sindhu has pursued is inspiring.
The stupendously talented @Pvsindhu1 makes India proud again!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 25, 2019
Congratulations to her for winning the Gold at the BWF World Championships. The passion and dedication with which she’s pursued badminton is inspiring.
PV Sindhu’s success will inspire generations of players.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said that the "stupendously talented" P V Sindhu's success will "inspire generations of players." PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7.
By winning the coveted title, Sindhu has become the first Indian to clinch a gold medal at the World Championships. On previous occasions, Sindhu lost to Okuhara in the same stage in 2017 in an epic 110-minute battle before going down to Olympic champion Spaniard Carolina Marine in the final in 2018. PV Sindhu won also won two bronze medals in the 2013 and 2014 editions of the World Championships.
PV Sindhu creates history by becoming the first-ever Indian to claim gold in BWF World Badminton Championships! India is proud of @Pvsindhu1ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ My hearty congratulations! Govt will continue to provide best support & facilities to produce champions. #BWFWorldChampionships2019 pic.twitter.com/LxWzQirTXh— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 25, 2019
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju also hailed Sindhu for becoming the first Indian to win gold at the BWF World Championships. Taking to Twitter, Rijiju said that the government will continue to provide best support and facilities to produce champions while extending his heartiest congratulations to the new World Champion.
Soon after she won the World Championships, Indian star shuttler P V Sindhu dedicated her historic triumph to her mother, P. Vijaya who celebrated her birthday on Sunday, and the country. After the match, Sindhu, in an on-court interview said, "This means a lot, it is a big win. I had lost in the finals in the last two editions."
An emotional Sindhu said that she won the title for her country and was extremely proud of her achievement. In the interview, Sindhu said, "I would like to thank my coach (South Korean Kim Ji Hyun) and Gopi sir (Pullela Gopichand) and also my parents. Today is my mother's birthday, so happy birthday mom."
Besides winning the World Championships, the ace shuttler is also a silver medallist at the Olympics, World Championships, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.
Also Read: PV Sindhu becomes first Indian to win BWF World Championships
With inputs from IANS
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
PV Sindhu shows us how simplicity is personified. All Pics courtesy/ PV Sindhu's instagram and Twitter accounts
-
Black and white magic!
-
Rio Olympics silver medalist PV Sindhu offers thanksgiving prayers at Mahankali temple in the old city of Hyderabad. Clad in 'half saree and carrying 'bonam' (offering) on her head, the star shuttler visited Mahankali temple at Lal Darwaza in the old city. Pic/PTI
-
Sindhu in traditional gujarati attire
-
PV Sindhu striking gold in Rangoli decorations
-
PV Sindhu with her sister
-
PV Sindhu chilling with few friends on a yacht
-
PV Sindhu posted this picture on Instagram and captioned it: "????.....loving it....by @shravyavarma thanks darling for this outfit???? #lovingit#dressingup#??"
-
PV Sindhu walking the ramp and kiling it!
-
PV Sindhu sporting a ponytail
-
PV Sindhu is also quite a huge fan of selfies
-
PV Sindhu with South actress Anushka Shetty
-
PV Sindhu taking a selfie in a car
-
PV Sindhu rocking a denim jacket and pants look
-
PV Sindhu with fashion designer Manish Malhotra
-
PV Sindhu with her mother at the Universal Studios in the United States
-
Parupalli Kashyap, Ashwini Ponnappa, Saina Nehwal, P V Sindhu and Gopichand during the opening ceremony of Indian Open Super Series in August 2013
-
PV Sindhu and her million-watt smile
Olympic medallist PV Sindhu makes heads turn with her on-court performances. Off it too, she carries her attire with equal aplomb. On her birthday, we showcase some glam looks the champion badminton player has wowed us with
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
PM Narendra Modi: No home will be without electricity in 'New India'