Quarantine Love: Chahatt Khanna and Mika Singh reveal their relationship, twin and stay together

At a time when people are being separated from their friends and family members due to the lockdown that has happened, a surprising revelation has happened! A new relationship has bloomed and that is between singer Mika Singh and actress Chahatt Khanna, and she shared some lovely pictures with the singer on her Instagram account.

She used the hashtags #QuarantineLove and #Love and shared a heartfelt post that just cannot be missed. For all those who were not getting excited enough by seeing those same old videos and pictures of household chores and cooking, this one comes as a breath of fresh air.

Have a look at her post right here:

View this post on Instagram Twinning with ðÂÂ¤ @mikasingh #quarantinelove #love #chahattkhanna A post shared by CK (@chahattkhanna) onApr 10, 2020 at 8:33am PDT

And a few days ago, Mika could be seen giving keyboard classes to Chahatt and the caption this time was even more adorable. She wrote- "Lets be someone's quarantine, Glad we found each other in this lockdown." (sic)

Take a look:

Even Mika shared quite a few Instagram stories that showed his love for Chahatt, did you see these lovely posts?:

This is indeed a great surprise for Mika and Chahatt's fans and we hope to see more such posts in the future from the latest couple in Tinsel Town!

