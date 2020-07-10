Quirky Coronavirus cuisine: This restaurant makes edible parottas shaped like face masks

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, many restaurants have come up with Coronavirus-themed food. Dishes such as corona pakoda have baffled the internet in the recent past along with burger and cupcakes inspired by the virus.

Now, a restaurant in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai is in the news for inventing another Coronavirus-inspired dish –mask parotta. The pictures of this innovative dish have gone viral on social media leaving users confused. According to the Indian Express, the eatery came up with the dish to spread awareness about the necessary precautions one must take to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Tamil Nadu: A restaurant in Madurai is serving parottas made in the shape of masks. Manager Poovalingam says, "People of Madurai are not very particular about wearing masks. We introduced mask parottas to spread awareness among people about #COVID19." pic.twitter.com/VAb5ES2EuE — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2020

This is not the only Coronavirus-inspired dish the restaurant is known for. Their menu also includes corona-dosa, which is inspired by the shape of the virus.

Here's how Twitterati reacted to the dish:

What a way to reach out to people!!!

Foodies, Will you ever forget this mask #parotta.

From Madurai, the land of crispy parottas. pic.twitter.com/wrWmCP6LcG — Sudha Ramen IFS ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@SudhaRamenIFS) July 8, 2020

Do not, I repeat, do not EAT your mask. https://t.co/v9yeV7tJPd — Anand Vasu (@anandvasu) July 8, 2020

Sorry ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ but looking at the shape itself I m done ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — N_Maiden (@Alien66985013) July 9, 2020

Nice idea to create awareness #COVID19chennai — lakshmi venugopal (@sreevenugopalhr) July 9, 2020

ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ cool.. it was better if they make Paniyaram with Corona virus shape.... — Sanjo Chacko kozhikunnel (@SanjoKChacko) July 9, 2020

Initiatives or creative ideas like these grab more eyeballs.......Great idea sirji.ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Murlikrishna Chalasani (@Murlik1997) July 9, 2020

With #Madurai witnessing a spike in the number of #COVID cases, a restaurant has introduced 'Mask Parotta' to create awareness among the people. This can happen only in #NammaMadurai that is famous for parotta and biryani #Corona #COVID19

Courtesy - Whatsapp group pic.twitter.com/79nmu4QdbI — Vijay Kumar S (@vijaythehindu) July 7, 2020

If they sell it along with an actual mask, it would be good. They should charge extra 10-20 rupees for it. — Hemin Desai (@HeminDesai91) July 9, 2020

Shall we eat this or wear this? — âÂÂÂÂÂ¬SandhuâÂÂÂÂÂ¬ (@Nitin36353789) July 9, 2020

Wear it, so you will be

Parottaman . — AYUSH à¤ÂÂÂÂÂà¤¯à¥ÂÂÂÂÂà¤· à¤ªà¤¾à¤£à¥ÂÂÂÂÂà¤¡à¥ÂÂÂÂÂà¤¯ (@ayushpandeyakb) July 9, 2020

What should I call it ?

Maskaratha or Parathask ? — à¤¸à¥ÂÂÂÂÂà¤¹à¤¨ à¤ÂÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂÂà¤¸à¥ÂÂÂÂÂà¤µà¤¾à¤®à¥ÂÂÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@guerrero_sohan3) July 9, 2020

#Madurai’s reply to people tweeting ”DO NOT EAT YOUR MASK” ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ



oh btw, will these #porathas save us from stomach infections?ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ

If yes then MADURAI IM COMINGGGGGGGGGGðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/A8Vnwpdsz1 — Aastha Lalwani (@AasthaLalwani1) July 8, 2020

As an accompaniment to

Mask shaped 'Parotta'

They can serve

'Sanitizer' Lassi ðÂÂÂÂÂ¤¨ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ



That will create

more awareness #coronavirus #Corona



(Personally, I didn't like the idea ðÂÂÂÂÂ¥´) — arya jyotirmay (@aryajyotirmay) July 9, 2020

Mask parotta at Madurai hotels ..!!



At least now ppl will wear mask ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ· pic.twitter.com/PdvHdaXfJv — Poovai Abishek (@Abiadmk) July 8, 2020

ya its good idea, you can not eat with the mask on. this one you can put on as a mask and start eating. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Raghavendra S (@ragh_twt) July 9, 2020

Other dishes based on Coronavirus theme

Pictures of corona pakoda had gone viral at the beginning of the lockdown. The pakoda was in the shape that looked like a ball with tiny outgrowths like the virus. Apart from this snack, a sweet shop in Kolkata introduced cupcakes and misti-doi in their menu with red-spikes that resembles the virus. Moreover, a restaurant in Vietnam’s Hanoi came up with corona-burger with its buns stained with green tea and its spikes made of dough grabbing lots of eyeballs.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news