Search

Quirky Coronavirus cuisine: This restaurant makes edible parottas shaped like face masks

Updated: Jul 10, 2020, 08:49 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The pictures of this innovative dish have gone viral on social media leaving users confused

Picture/ANI-Twitter
Picture/ANI-Twitter

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, many restaurants have come up with Coronavirus-themed food. Dishes such as corona pakoda have baffled the internet in the recent past along with burger and cupcakes inspired by the virus.

Now, a restaurant in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai is in the news for inventing another Coronavirus-inspired dish –mask parotta. The pictures of this innovative dish have gone viral on social media leaving users confused. According to the Indian Express, the eatery came up with the dish to spread awareness about the necessary precautions one must take to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

This is not the only Coronavirus-inspired dish the restaurant is known for. Their menu also includes corona-dosa, which is inspired by the shape of the virus.

Here's how Twitterati reacted to the dish:

Other dishes based on Coronavirus theme

Pictures of corona pakoda had gone viral at the beginning of the lockdown. The pakoda was in the shape that looked like a ball with tiny outgrowths like the virus. Apart from this snack, a sweet shop in Kolkata introduced cupcakes and misti-doi in their menu with red-spikes that resembles the virus. Moreover, a restaurant in Vietnam’s Hanoi came up with corona-burger with its buns stained with green tea and its spikes made of dough grabbing lots of eyeballs.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK