Quiz: How well do you know Meena Kumari?

On the death anniversary of Meena Kumari, take our quiz on the legendary Bollywood actress to find out how much you know about her...

Meena Kumari was known for her strikingly good looks. Meena Kumari started working at the age of 4, to help support her family. She became a common face at various studios. Meena made her acting debut at the age of 7, as a child actor in Farzande Watan. Meena Kumari's original name was Mehajabeen Naaz. The director of Farzande Watan, Vijay Bhatt, changed her name to Baby Meena for his movie. Once she grew up, she became popularly known as Meena Kumari. After she made her way into the industry, there was no looking back for the actress.

