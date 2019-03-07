R Kelly cries, claims innocence in first interview after jail stint

international

The disgraced rapper did his first interview since the charges against him were brought up with Gayle King

R Kelly in the interview

Kelly has finally broken his silence after being charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse against 4 women in Illinois' Cook County.

The disgraced rapper did his first interview since the charges against him were brought up with Gayle King. E! News cited a CBS Evening programme that shared a teaser clip on Twitter where the singer breaks down in tears and insisted that the claims against him are untrue.

He further said that whether they are old rumours, new rumours or future rumours, they are not true. The rapper got emotional and broke down while saying, "Y'all quit playing. Quit playing! I didn't do this stuff, This is not me! I'm fighting for my fu----g life!"

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever