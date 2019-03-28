R Madhavan on working with Michael Madsen in Silence: Can't wait to get on sets and groove with him

hollywood

R Madhavan on sharing screen space with Kill Bill star Michael Madsen in his upcoming thriller Silence

R Madhavan and Michael Madsen

Evidently excited to share screen space with Michael Madsen in the Hollywood crossover thriller, Silence, R Madhavan heaps praise on the actor's repertoire. "Michael has an amazing body of work, so I can't wait to get on the sets and groove with him," says Madhavan of the actor, who has featured in several offerings of ace director Quentin Tarantino, including Kill Bill and the upcoming multi-starrer, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

Hemanth Madhukar's directorial venture pairs Madhavan with Anushka Shetty in a trilingual (Telugu, Tamil and English) that will simultaneously go on floors in April, in America. "The concept is unique. Anushka is a rockstar. In the past, we have worked together [in Rendu, 2006]. I can't wait to work with her again."

While the actor refuses to divulge details about his character, he is willing to reveal that he has begun prepping for it. "I am learning to play the saxophone, and the cello. It is tough but will make my part look authentic."

Madsen, it is suggested, plays the role of the antagonist in the offering that marks his international film debut. The venture also features Subbaraju, Shalini Pandey and Avasarala Srinivas.

