Raazi box office collection: Alia Bhatt's movie mints Rs 30 crore over weekend

Contrary to trade expectations, Alia Bhatt-starrer Raazi picks up over Rs 30 crore during its first weekend



Following the box-office success of Rani Mukerji's Hichki earlier this year, Alia Bhatt's Raazi has emerged as the next women-centric venture to attract viewers to cinema halls in abundance. While the spy thriller did not enjoy a mammoth opening, settling for Rs 7.53 crore at the close of Friday, the weekend saw cinephiles turn up in greater numbers. The collection witnessed a jump on Saturday, recording Rs 11.30 crore, and recorded a further hike on Sunday when it earned Rs 14.11 crore. As a result, the Meghna Gulzar-directed venture earned Rs 32.94 crore over the first three days.

Trade expert Amod Mehra says Alia Bhatt has to be credited for the impressive figures. "The positive word-of-mouth, coupled with strong content, has helped the film draw viewers to theatres. It has bagged good numbers. With no big release scheduled for the next week, I am sure Raazi will continue to march on in the coming days. Alia's performance was terrific. She is among the most dependable actors today," says Mehra.

The success has compelled trade-smith Girish Wankhede to notice the changing trends in viewing habits. "Although there is a lot of demand for potboilers like Golmaal, Tiger Zinda Hai [2017] and Judwaa 2 [2017], good cinema is also being appreciated. Raazi has received positive reviews from all sections and that has translated to good numbers. In fact, it is the highest opening figure that a women-centric film has recorded in recent times."

