Raazi trailer: Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal put up a promising act

Raazi trailer has been released finally. Alia Bhatt's period drama is based on Harinder Sikka's novel Calling Sehmat, about a Kashmiri spy married to a Pakistani man during the 1971 India-Pakistan war



Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in a still from Raazi

The makers of Raazi have released its trailer finally. Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal look impressive and make up for an interesting watch. The trailer is gripping and leaves you intrigued throughout the 2 odd minutes span.

Raazi is based on a true story of a young girl, who was sent to Pakistan in 1971, to source out any information she could, as war was becoming imminent between India and Pakistan. It is the journey of an ordinary Indian girl, in extraordinary circumstances. Vicky Kaushal is essaying the role of the Pakistani officer.

Catch the trailer here:

Alia Bhatt, who is playing the main lead, says the audience will see her in a completely different avatar in the film. "I think in 'Raazi' audience will see me in completely different avatar at least that is my wish because 'Raazi' as a film is very different. It's the first time I am doing a period film and it is based on true story as well, so I am very excited for it and I hope audience will like it," said Alia. Miss Bhatt took to Twitter to release the trailer today morning:

Yesterday, the makers had released a series of posters on social media and made sure to create a decent pre-release buzz around the film. The first poster of Raazi showed Alia Bhatt her as a doting daughter, the second one as a loving wife and the last one as an extraordinary - A SPY. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Raazi produced By Junglee Pictures & Dharma Productions release on 11th May, 2018. It is a period drama based on Harinder Sikka's novel "Calling Sehmat", about a Kashmiri spy married to a Pakistani man during the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

