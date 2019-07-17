Rabri Devi urges PM Modi to declare Bihar floods as national disaster

national

Chief Secretary of Bihar Deepak Kumar on Tuesday said that total 33 people have died from floods in the state

Rabri Devi

Patna: Former Chief Minister Rabri Devi on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare Bihar floods as a national disaster.

"We have asked the Prime Minister to declare (Bihar floods as) national disaster, send financial assistance to the state and provide food and shelter to the people," Rabri Devi told reporters.

Chief Secretary of Bihar Deepak Kumar on Tuesday said that total 33 people have died from floods in the state.

Currently, in Bihar, 19 National Disaster Response Force teams have been deployed in Araria, Bettiah, Darbhanga, Didarganj, Gopalganj, Katihar, Madhubani, Motihari, Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi and Supaul to tackle flood-like situation developed in low-lying areas due to heavy rainfall.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had also surveyed the flood-hit areas in his state on Sunday and Monday.

The score of villagers in Darbhanga has been facing immense sufferings for weeks in lack of a concrete bridge in the flood-affected region. In order to resolve the issue, villagers built the bridge with bamboos to facilitate communication.

With the heavy downpour in the region, the bridge collapsed and the roads connecting to it washed away. The villagers told ANI that they are dealing with apathy on the part of government officials on a daily basis.

"We have informed the government officials about the same a few days back. No response from their side. So, we have now constructed a bamboo bridge for the commuters," said a local.

"Due to relentless rain, the bridge collapsed and people were not able to go towards the city for their work. So far, no official has come to take the stock of the prevailing situation. We have made the bridge with the help of the bamboo tree. Not only vehicles but even people can also move freely on this bridge," said another local while speaking to ANI.

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates