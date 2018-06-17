Race 3 box office collection: Salman Khan's Eid release sees growth, mints 38.14 Crore

Salman Khan's Eid release, Race 3 earned Rs 29. 17 cr on day one at the Box Office. On day 2, the film witnessed a huge jump and collected Rs 38.14 cr

Race 3 poster

Salman Khan's Eid release, Race 3 has witnessed an upward trend on day 2 by collecting 38.14 Cr at the box office. Marking a strong pre-festive occupancy, Salman Khan's action bonanza takes the 2 day total to 67.31 Cr. Marking the festive season of Eid, Race 3 proves to be a complete festive bonanza, with action, family drama, suspense, romance and promise of blockbuster songs.

The audience is pouring in large numbers for Race 3 across quarters, showcasing a bumper opening for a festive release. Race 3 also goes ahead to become the highest opener of 2018 by minting 29.17 Cr on day 1. Starring an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the action thriller is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films.

Race 3 is the third instalment of the popular thriller franchise Race by Abbas-Mustan, with the third one been helmed by Remo D'Souza. Although the film has been receiving mixed reviews, the film's collections prove that Salman Khan is the Box Office king and has a steady hold at the ticket counter, especially the Eid release slot.

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D'souza is running strong at the Box Office.

