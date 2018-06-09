Race 3 director Remo D'Souza: Salman Khan refused to use body double for stunts

Race 3 director Remo D'Souza on how Salman Khan, fighting fit at 52, was game for deadly action sequences

Salman Khan in a still from Race 3; (inset) Remo D'Souza

While the previous instalments of Race were hailed for their stylised action sequences, director Remo D'Souza was certain that he would have to up the ante for Race 3, considering it was being fronted by Salman Khan. D'Souza reveals that his brief to action directors Tom Struthers and Anal Arasu was simple — choreograph larger-than-life sequences befitting Khan's star power.

He tells mid-day that Salman Khan, fighting fit at 52, can well give the younger crop of actors a run for their money, as far as performing stunts is concerned. "It's a dream to direct Salman. He performed all the stunts by himself, refusing to use a body double. We had to shoot a bike chase sequence in the jungles of Thailand, and he insisted on riding the bike himself. The Race franchise is known for its action, and I have attempted to take it to the next level this time around," says D'Souza, whose ambitious Eid release also features Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Bobby Deol, among others.

While the high-octane action sequences in Race 3 include hand-to-hand combat and a car chase scene, D'Souza says it is Khan's expertise in the genre that helps elevate the stunts further. "Salman performs them with ease because he knows his job inside out."

