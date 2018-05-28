Race 3: Here's the making of the hottest song of the season Heeriye

After treating the audience with the most sizzling song of the season, the makers of Race 3 have now presented the audience with the behind the scenes fun of the song

After treating the audience with the most sizzling song of the season, the makers of Race 3 have now presented the audience with the behind the scenes fun of the song. The team of Race 3 had a blast shooting the party number which has got everyone grooving to its peppy tunes. Showcasing the crackling chemistry of the lead couple Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez 'Heeriye' has been racing over the charts. Giving an insight into the off-screen equation of the cast and crew members, the making of Heeriye was sure a fun task.

However, the song also had the actors putting in a lot of efforts, especially Jacqueline Fernandez owing to her pole dance sequence. The actress underwent injuries on the sets due to the vigorous pole dance session, but she isn't complaining as the song is one of her favourite songs of the film. Director Remo D'Souza who also choreographed the song expressed his delight on working with Salman Khan. The director said, "Heeriye is a peppy number and a typical Salman Khan film song. He is amazing in the song, whatever steps you give him he would do it on the spot."

Talking about the leading lady Jacqueline he said, "Special mention of Jacqueline who did a pole dance. I think she did fantastic pole dance." Known for its chartbuster music along with action and suspense, Race franchise will be taken to an all new level with the third installment. Race 3 takes the Race franchise to an all-time high with action a notch higher and suspense that will leave you at the edge of your seats. The power-packed trailer has created an uproar on the internet already, stirring the interests of the audience. Marking the festive season of Eid, Race 3 proves to be a complete festive bonanza, with action, family drama, suspense, romance and promise of blockbuster songs. Starring an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the action thriller is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films. Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D'souza and will hit theatres on Eid 2018.

