Race 3 Selfish song: Atif Aslam and Iulia Vantur add soul to Salman Khan's lyrics

The new romantic song from Race 3, Selfish, is crooned by Atif Aslam and Iulia Vantur. Picturised on Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol and Daisy Shah, the song is soothing to ears



Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez in a still from the song Selfish. Picture Courtesy: YouTube

After exciting the audience with sneak peeks and teaser, here is the second song from Remo D'Souza directorial Race 3. Salman Khan who turned lyricist for the first time has penned the song while Atif Aslam and Iulia Vantur added soul with their melodious voice. Selfish marks Atif Aslam's return to the franchise who has delivered Pehli Nazar and Be Intehaan for the earlier installments respectively. Iulia Vantur makes her Bollywood debut with this romantic song picturised on Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Watch the song here:

Salman Khan incidentally turned lyricist as the team loved his thoughts on the song so much that they turned it into the song. The song leaves us wondering what twist is the film set to offer as Jacqueline Fernandez is seen romancing both the heroes in the film. Building intrigue into the story, Selfish is sure to get the audience excited to witness how the story unfold. The song also features Daisy Shah along with Bobby Deol, further adding to the mystery of the characters.

The recently released track Heeriye showcases the sizzling chemistry between the leading pair. Set in a club setting, the song features Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez grooving to the funky music. Remo D'Souza takes the Race franchise to an all-time high with action a notch higher and suspense that will leave you at the edge of your seats.

The trailer of Race 3 gave glimpses of never seen before action stunts in India proving to be a treat to the audience. The film boasts of high octane stunts proving to be a visual delight for fans across all quarters. Marking the festive season of Eid, Race 3 proves to be a complete festive bonanza, with action, family drama, suspense, romance and promise of blockbuster songs.

Starring an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saquib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the action thriller is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films. Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D'souza and will hit theatres on 15th June 2018.

Also Read: Race 3: Who Is Jacqueline Fernandez Romancing - Salman Khan Or Bobby Deol?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates