Race 3 Heeriye Song: Salman Khan's swag and Jacqueline Fernandez' pole dance blows your mind

A still from the song. Picture Courtesy: YouTube

After creating a stir on social media with Race 3 trailer, the makers of the film have released the first track from the song, titled Heeriye. The song features the hit pair of Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez, who burnt the dance floor with their sizzling chemistry. While Salman Khan shows his swag in the song, Jacqueline Fernandez has added the glamour element with her sexy pole dance, which is quite sensuous.

Watch the song here:

Wearing a white attire paired with a netted shrug and hot pants, Jacqueline stuns in white and is all set to keep your hearts racing. While on the other hand Salman Khan is seen donning an uber cool denim jacket with a dapper avatar. The duo, who are best known for their electrifying chemistry in Kick will be seen recreating the magic yet again with Race 3.

Heeriye is composed by Meet Bros. The song is sung by Neha Bhasin and Punjabi singer Deep Money. Starring an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saquib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the action thriller is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films.

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Industries Ltd, Race 3 is directed by Remo D'souza and will hit theatres on 15th June, 2018.

