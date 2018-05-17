Race 3: Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez's sizzling chemistry in Hiriye song teaser

Hiriye will feature the hit pairing of Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez who are ready to burn the dance floor with their sizzling chemistry in Race 3 song



Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez in Race 3 song

Ahead of the song's release, the makers of Race 3 treated the audience with a teaser to their very first song titled Hiriye. Hiriye will feature the hit pairing of Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez who are ready to burn the dance floor with their sizzling chemistry. After sharing the first look of the song last evening, the makers have now unveiled the teaser of the oh so hot number.

Wearing a white attire paired with a netted shrug and hot pants, Jacqueline stuns in white and is all set to keep your hearts racing. While on the other hand Salman Khan is seen donning an uber cool denim jacket with a dapper avatar. The duo who are best known for their electrifying chemistry in Kick will be seen reminiscing the magic yet again with Race 3.

Hiriye is composed by Meet Bros. The song is sung by Neha Bhasin and Punjabi singer Deep Money. Starring an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saquib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the action thriller is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films.

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Industries Ltd, Race 3 is directed by Remo D'souza and will hit theatres on 15th June, 2018.

