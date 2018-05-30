Race 3: Salman Khan shares teaser of Allah Duhai Hai song

After releasing first two songs, Heeriye and Selfish, the makers of Race 3 are ready with its third song - Allah Duhai Hai. The song has been a constant feature in the Race instalments



The star cast of Race 3

Salman Khan has shared the teaser of the most awaited song of the franchise – Allah Duhai Hai. The song has been a massive hit from the previous two instalments. On Wednesday, Salman took to his Twitter account to tease his fans and the audience with a short glimpse of it. The song has a new twist to it, with its hook-line, we assume, being Nashaa Tera Nashila Hai.

He shared the video and wrote, "Nashaa .. Teraa .. Nasha tera Nashila Hai !! #AllahDuhaiHai #ComingSoon.. (sic)."



After dance number, Heeriye and romantic track, Selfish, Allah Duhai Hai is the third song from the film, which probably is the heart and soul of the Race franchise. In the 22-second video, Salman Khan is seen humming the lyrics of the song, while Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah are seen dancing in their sequenced attires. The song also has Anil Kapoor decked up in a suit.

In a span of few minutes, the teaser gained more than 1500 retweets and people have already given thumbs up to this upgraded version of Allah Duhai Hai.

Marking the festive season of Eid, Race 3 proves to be a complete festive bonanza, with action, family drama, suspense, romance and promise of blockbuster songs. Starring an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the action thriller is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films.

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D'souza and will hit theatres on 15th June 2018.

