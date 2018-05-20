Race 3: Salman Khan supersedes action level of Tiger Zinda Hai

While the audience is still in awe of the grandeur of action presented by Salman Khan in the blockbuster Tiger Zinda Hai, the superstar is all set to upgrade the level even higher with Race 3



Salman Khan in a still from Race 3

Salman Khan and action is a deadly combination that can never go wrong. While the audience is still in awe of the grandeur of action presented by the star in the blockbuster Tiger Zinda Hai, he is all set to upgrade the level even higher with Race 3. Last year Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai broke major records at the worldwide box office owing to the power packed action sequences. Treating the audience this Eid, we can say that he is all set to shatter the box office with Race 3.

Salman Khan and the team of Race 3 is in for a much better treat to the audience as the upcoming action thriller will present high octane action sequences. Showcasing an extravaganza of action with varied action stunts, Race 3 has Salman Khan doing some daredevil action stunts with rifles and guns. The actor will also perform a car chase sequence in the film, thus creating anticipation among the audience.

Intriguing the audience, even more, the actor will perform stylized action sequences in suits for which 45 custom-made tuxedos were designed to pacify the stylish avatar of Salman. Action sequences of both Tiger Zinda Hai and Race 3 are directed by renowned Hollywood action choreographer Tom Struthers who has earlier delivered films like Inception (2010), The Dark Knight (2008) and X-Men: First Class (2011).

The trailer of Race 3 gave glimpses of never seen before action stunts in India proving to be a treat to the audience. The film boasts of high octane stunts proving to be a visual delight for fans across all quarters.

Presenting action sequences shot across the globe, Race 3 is all set to take the Race franchise to an all-time high with action a notch higher and suspense that will leave you at the edge of your seats. The action sequences have been shot extensively in Thailand, Abu Dhabi, and Mumbai.

The international action is sure to excite the fans with the climax scene shot in the floating market and rose garden in Bangkok along with the chase sequences in jungles of Thailand, and the high octane stunts and cat fight sequences shot in Abu Dhabi. Marking the festive season of Eid, Race 3 proves to be a complete festive bonanza, with action, family drama, suspense, romance and promise of blockbuster songs.

Starring an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saquib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the action thriller is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films. Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D'souza and will hit theatres on 15th June 2018.

