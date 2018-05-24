Race 3: Salman Khan titles his first written song Selfish

Salman Khan has penned a song titled Selfish for Race 3. The song is touted to be a soulful romantic track



Salman Khan has added yet another feather to his cap, this time by turning lyricists for his upcoming action franchise Race 3. The actor has penned a song titled 'Selfish' for the film. The song is touted to be a soulful romantic track. Interestingly, it is heard the conception of the song was an incidental one. It was during a creative brainstorming session, where Salman penned the lyrics on a piece of paper.

This lead to music composer Vishal Mishra to add tunes to Salman's soulful words. Selfish comes next in line, after Heeriye, a dance number featuring Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez. Race 3 takes the Race franchise to an all-time high with action a notch higher and suspense that will leave you at the edge of your seats.

Superstar Salman Khan has been treating the audience with his action entertainers on the festive occasion of Eid for years now, continuing the tradition of presenting a commercial entertainer on Eid, Salman Khan is all set to release Race 3 this year. The first song from the film, 'Heeriye' got the audience grooving to the peppy number showcasing sizzling chemistry of the leading duo.

Marking the festive season of Eid, Race 3 proves to be a complete festive bonanza, with action, family drama, suspense, romance and promise of blockbuster songs. Starring an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the action thriller is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films.

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D'souza and will hit theatres on Eid 2018.

