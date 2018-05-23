Salman Khan attaches Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se's trailer to Race 3

After shooting a special song for Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, Salman Khan now attaches comedy's trailer to Race 3



Salman Khan with Dharmendra during the shoot of the special track of Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se in March

Apart from taking keen interest in his Race 3 co-star Bobby Deol's career, Salman Khan is going the extra mile for the Deols. In a bid to ensure that Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se grabs maximum eyeballs, the superstar has decided to attach the promo of the laugh riot to his actioner, Race 3, that releases on June 15. While the trailer of Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju will be screened with the Eid release, it was at Khan's behest that the producers also decided to add the first promo of the Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby Deol starrer to the line-up.

A source reveals that Khan, who is known to share a deep bond with the Deol family, wants the all-Deol outing to make a grand impact. "Having already shot for a special song for Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, Salman Khan is now guiding the family with regard to the film's marketing strategy and promotions. He felt that the trailer would reach a wider audience if it is attached to Race 3, and in the process, would get a headstart ahead of its July release. Salman has tremendous respect for Dharmendra, and treats Bobby like his own brother. He is happy to help them in any capacity that he can."



Sunny Deol

Confirming the development, Race 3 producer Ramesh Taurani says, "Salman is fond of the Deol family." On his part, Bobby is grateful that Khan is bringing his marketing acumen to the home production. "Salman loves my dad and treats us like his family, so I don't think he views the gesture as something that he's doing for an outsider," he says. Directed by Navaniat Singh, Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se is the third instalment of the franchise that kicked off in 2011. Putting his might behind the project, Khan filmed a special number in March this year with Dharmendra. The track also reportedly features Rekha and Sonakshi Sinha.

Also read: Salman Khan TV, Banijay Asia unite to create TV, web content

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates