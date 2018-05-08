Race 3: Salman Khan to don 45 custom-made tuxedos in the film

Salman Khan will be seen in a stylish avatar in the film and his attire is pivotal to his onscreen persona



Salman Khan's Race 3, which is one of the most anticipated films of 2018 will have the actor in 45 different custom-made tuxedos. Like the first two films, this one also boasts of high octane action sequences. While some of the action scenes were shot in Mumbai, the ensemble cast also travelled to Abu Dhabi for other key portions.

What's interesting to note is that Salman will be donning 45 custom-made tuxedos through the length of the film and even during the action scenes. In fact, the poster of the film featuring Salman showcases him with his suit jacket slung over his shoulder.

Salman Khan will be seen in a stylish avatar in the film and his attire is pivotal to his onscreen persona. However, the franchise requires Salman to perform high octane action as well. So, nearly 45 custom made suits were designed keeping in mind the requirements of his character in the film.

The actor just warned fans as he shared Bobby Deol and Jacqueline Fernandez's poster on Monday. We wonder what the mystery behind the new still is all about? We are sure like us you too must be thinking – Who is Jacqueline romancing in Race 3?

The action thriller will feature the blockbuster pair of Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez for the second time after the success of Kick.

Race 3's trailer is one of the most awaited trailers on 2018 as Salman will be seen in an action avatar yet again.

Starring an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saquib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the action thriller is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films.

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D'souza and will hit theatres on Eid 2018.

