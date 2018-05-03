Salman Khan opts out of Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle's Bollywood debut

Busy with concert prep, rumours suggest Salman Khan has opted out of special track for Katrina Kaif's sister's debut film



Salman Khan

Salman Khan was rumoured to feature in a special dance number for Isabelle Kaif's debut film, Time To Dance. However, it has been learnt that the superstar has decided to sit it out.



Isabelle Kaif

The Stanley D'Costa-directed movie will see Kaif as a ballroom dancer to Sooraj Pancholi's street dancer. A source reveals, "The protagonists will be seen performing various dance styles including waltz and Tango."



Sooraj Pancholi

"Salman is not comfortable with these dance forms. Also, he wants to focus on his Da-Bangg Tour, and then, Bharat. Since the movie will demand most of his time, Salman decided to bow out of the commitment." Khan's team remained unavailable for comment.

