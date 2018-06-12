Race 3 satellite rights sold for a whopping Rs 130 crores

After the whopping deal for Salman Khan's last outing Tiger Zinda Hai, a big network has joined hands with Salman Khan for the first time for a whooping deal with Race 3

Salman Khan in Race 3

Salman Khan's upcoming action entertainer Race 3 is way ahead in the race long before the film's release. Race 3 has bagged 130 cr deal for satellite rights. With the record-breaking price, Race 3 has recovered its complete production price with this deal. After the whopping deal for Salman Khan's last outing Tiger Zinda Hai, a big network has joined hands with Salman Khan for the first time for a whooping deal with Race 3.

Breaking the record of Dangal, Race 3 has acquired the highest satellite rights for a Bollywood film ever, which is never ever seen before in the industry. As the Race franchise takes the action levels to an all-time high with the third installment Race 3, the film is shot at extensive locations of Thailand, Abu Dhabi as well as Mumbai elevating the level of action and thrill for the audience.

Race 3 has been the talk of the town ever since its announcement. The trailer and songs of the film further added to the buzz of the action thriller. From party numbers to romantic track this movie has a varied taste for all genres. Marking the festive season of Eid, Race 3 proves to be a complete festive bonanza, with action, family drama, suspense, romance and promise of blockbuster songs.

Starring an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the action thriller is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films. Race 3 will hit theatres on 15th June 2018.

