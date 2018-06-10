Jacqueline Fernandez suffers a permanent eye damage

Jacqueline Fernandez, who had injured her eye while playing squash for Race 3, in Abu Dhabi, has suffered permanent damage, says doctor's reports

Jacqueline Fernandez. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/jacquelinef143

Jacqueline Fernandez had suffered an eye injury on the sets of Race 3, while she was shooting for high octane action sequences. She suffered the injury while playing squash. She, however, continued to shoot and shot the climax sequence wearing sunglasses. The actress was in Abu Dhabi while the incident took place and was immediately rushed to the hospital, where she was discharged after receiving primary treatment.

However, now after two-and-a-half months of the injury, Jacqueline Fernandez took to her Instagram account to inform her followers about her eye's status. The actress said that she had permanently damaged her iris and as per doctors it will never be a perfectly circular. "So it's a permanent injury and my iris will never be a perfect round again but so so grateful I can see!! #race3 memories #abudhabi (sic)," wrote the actress.

The comments section of this post was flooded with messages asking her to keep her health on priority. Well, this shows that the action sequences shown sliding smoothly on the screens aren't as easy as they appear. Talking about the high-octane action sequences done by both Jacqueline and Daisy Shah in the film, Salman Khan had praised their ability and skills and was quite impressed by their dedication.

After getting injured, Jacqueline had shared a story on Instagram saying, "Thank you all for your 'Get well soon' wishes, really means a lot. I did kinda injure my right eye and I have to do an entire climax scene in sunglasses now, so don't be shocked."

The actress further shared tips for playing squash saying, "Moral of the story is, try and wear goggles when you are playing squash and never look back at your opponent when he is about to hit the ball."

Apart from Jacqueline Fernandez, starring an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah, Race 3 is all set to hit the theatres on Eid, June 15, 2018.

