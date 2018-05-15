Race 3 trailer out: Salman Khan packs a punch as Sikander

Race 3 trailer features flipping cars, a gun-toting Salman Khan. What more do fans want? Check it out!



All guns blazing! Salman Khan in a still from Race 3. Pics/YouTube

Salman Khan gets into 'action-hero mode' in the trailer of his upcoming film Race 3. Starring as Sikander, the trailer of the upcoming film has the gun-toting actor beating up baddies with cars flipping in the background. It sure seems that the film will be a smash hit not only for action film lovers but for Salman fans as well.

The trailer of the much-anticipated film, Race 3 was unveiled at a suburban multiplex in Mumbai. Starring stalwart Salman Khan and an ensemble cast of Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah, it is a promising one, and as expected is full of high-octane action sequences.

Watch the trailer here:

Before the trailer launch of the film, bhai being bhai, generated immense curiosity amongst his fans by tweeting, “Kal ka mujhe doubtful lag raha hai” (I am doubtful about tomorrow) indicating towards the film’s trailer. Today he added more heat to it by tweeting, “Kal ka jo doubt tha woh aaj mujhe doubtful lag raha hai (sic)” (I am more doubtful about the doubt that I had yesterday).

It did not end here, Salman Khan posted Race 3 trailer on his Twitter account and teased the fans, only to know later that it was Race 1’s trailer. He later added, “Aree re re (sic).” (An emotion of disappointment).



(L-R) Saqib Saleem, Jacqueline Fernandez, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Bobby Deol in a still from the Race 3 trailer

He had even confessed of the trailer not being ready and wrote, "Sach batau, we are not ready with the Race 3 trailer. Is liye itne posters banaye. But intezar ka phal meetha hota hai. The trailer is coming to you on May 15. I promise the wait will be worth it (sic)." Buzz is Sallu was unhappy with the trailer and sent it back to the editing table for an adrenaline-pumping one.



Jacqueline Fernandez doing her pole dance routine in a still from the Race 3 trailer

Starring an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saquib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the action thriller is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films.

At the trailer launch of Race 3, Salman Khan revealed that equal screen space has been given to all cast members. Salman said, "Everyone has been treated equally in the film. We've not gone according to star power but character value."

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D'souza and will hit theatres on Eid 2018.

