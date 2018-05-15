Salman Khan's Race 3 trailer will be dominated by action scenes

Promo of the Salman Khan starrer Race 3 will have a lot of high-octane fight sequences



Salman Khan

The anticipation around Race 3 trailer, which will be unveiled today, is but natural. It has been learnt that the promo of the Salman Khan starrer will be dominated by action sequences. Says a source, "It was decided by Salman and the makers that the trailer will include high-octane fight sequences. It was only after Salman gave a thumbs up to the cut shown to him last week that the makers decide to launch the trailer today."

The source adds that Salman Khan has picked the pivotal scenes shot during each schedule. "Salman and Jacqueline shot a chase sequence in the forests of Thailand. While the sequence has made the cut, the promo also offers sneak peeks into the stunts that were shot in Abu Dhabi and Mumbai." Producer Ramesh Taurani says, "It's a superb trailer, you'll see Salman in a never-seen-before avatar."

