Race 3 team races against time to finish the Salman Khan starrer Bollywood flick

It appears to be a tight race to the finish for Salman Khan's Eid release. While the trailer launch of Race 3 is scheduled for today, we hear, the film's shoot is still underway. Besides the superstar, actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Bobby Deol returned to Mumbai yesterday after a shooting stint in Jaisalmer. It has been learnt that the trio was in Rajasthan over the weekend for a patchwork shoot of Remo D'Souza's action thriller.

Says a source, "Since the film was extensively shot in Abu Dhabi, they needed a similar landscape. Rajasthan proved to be the best option. The cast and crew reached Jodhpur on Friday afternoon, and later left for Jaisalmer. The unit filmed for three days in the desert. Salman indulged in quad biking for the scenes, similar to what he had shot in Abu Dhabi in March this year."

On Thursday night, Salman Khan had called the Race 3 cast members and Remo D'Souza over to his pad for a meeting. The source adds, "The discussions went on till late night. The next day itself, the team headed off to Jaisalmer." It is said that Khan, who is also one of the producers of the film, is pulling out all the stops for the actioner.

