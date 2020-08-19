Rachel Weisz to be seen in a lead double role in Dead Ringers

Academy Award-winning actress Rachel Weisz will star in the upcoming series Dead Ringers, marking Weisz's first television role. Amazon Studios and Annapurna Television are co-producing the series, inspired by the 1988 thriller. Alice Birch will write and executive produce. Dead Ringers will be available exclusively on Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

In a modern take on David Cronenberg's thriller starring Jeremy Irons, the series will feature Weisz playing the double lead role of the Mantle twins, who share everything: drugs, lovers, and an unapologetic desire to do whatever it takes, including pushing the boundaries on medical ethics in an effort to challenge antiquated practices and bring women's healthcare to the forefront.

"I am so lucky to have such brilliant partners in Annapurna and Amazon Studios, and I'm thrilled to be collaborating with the exceptionally talented Alice Birch. I can't wait to go on this journey with all of them," said Weisz.

Weisz, who starred in the Oscar-winning dramedy, The Favourite, which earned her second Academy Award nomination for best supporting actress and won the BAFTA for Best Film Actress in a Supporting Role, incubated the idea, bringing the project to Annapurna. She next appears opposite Scarlett Johansson in the upcoming Black Widow, her first Marvel film. Her acclaimed role in The Constant Gardener earned her the Oscar, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild awards.

Dead Ringers is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Annapurna Television and is Executive Produced by Rachel Weisz, Stacy O'Neil, and Alice Birch, along with Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, and Ali Krug, and James G. Robinson, David Robinson, and Barbara Wall for Morgan Creek.

