Radhe: Call of duty takes Salman Khan across country

Come Monday, Salman Khan will take his ambitious project, Radhe, on floors. mid-day has it that the superstar will kick off the shoot with a heavy-duty action sequence. While Khan will be giving shape to the actioner in the city over the next four weeks, a team of assistant directors will simultaneously conduct their recce across Delhi, Kolkata, Jaipur and Lucknow for the next stint.

A trade source reveals, "From November 4, Salman will kick off the month-long schedule of the Prabhudeva-directed cop drama. Besides a high-octane action sequence, few emotional scenes are also on the cards. A set, resembling the interiors of a home, has been erected at Mehboob Studios. The actioner sees him as an undercover cop who poses as a bhai to crack the underworld nexus." The source adds that the director has envisioned elaborate action set-pieces that will be shot in each city. "The film follows Radhe as his mission takes him to different cities, including Delhi, Kolkata, Jaipur and Lucknow."

Prabhudeva



Interestingly, the makers have yet to announce the leading lady. Rumours suggest Disha Patani is the frontrunner for the role.

