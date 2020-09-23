Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai: Here's how Disha Patani is prepping up for the Salman Khan starrer

Disha Patani has turned heads with her back to back phenomenal performances, on-screen. Due to the ongoing pandemic, every sector including the entertainment industry was on a halt. Making the most of this time, Disha Patani has been using this time at home effectively by preparing for her upcoming schedule and fulfilling brand commitments.

A source close to Disha shares, "Even during lockdown Disha was working, she’s been doing readings and preparing herself for when she will get back on the sets for the next shooting schedule for Radhe which will start sometime in October.

The source further adds, "Apart from preparing for Radhe, Disha has already started shooting for brands and fulfilling commitments which were put on hold due to the pandemic and the lockdown and was also recently spotted shooting for one of her brands."

As the lockdown has eased a little, the actress has resumed her shoot and recently shared a glimpse on her social media with her army of professionals.

Disha has also been following strenuous workout routines to be in her best shape possible for Radhe followed by Ek Villain 2 reuniting with Malang director Mohit Suri.

