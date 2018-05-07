Radhika Apte goes monochrome in new photoshoot

Radhika Apte is very fond of monochrome pictures and has time and again treated her followers with stunning black and white pictures. The actress shared a new one recently

Radhika Apte who has won our hearts with multiple power-packed performances is going grey for her upcoming projects. The actress who has her hands filled with varied characters in her upcoming projects will be seen going grey in her ventures. While Radhika Apte plays a RAW agent in Sacred Games, her Hollywood venture The Wedding Guest will feature her as the first female wireless operator during World War II.

Radhika Apte's characters Anjali Rathod and Noor Inayat Khan for Sacred Games and The Wedding Guest respectively will showcase the tough and rebellious side of the actress. In sync with her characters, Radhika Apte recently shared a black and white picture of her which is sure to add colour to your life.

Known for her remarkable performances in not just Bollywood but also regional spaces across the nation, Radhika Apte always raises the temperature with her sizzling pictures. The immensely talented actress recently shared a monochrome picture looking gorgeous as ever. She captioned the picture saying, "The black and white series with @rohanshrestha #throwback #blackandwhite #portrait". Radhika Apte is very fond of monochrome pictures and has time and again treated her followers with stunning black and white pictures. Earlier the actress went monochromatic for a magazine shoot and shared astonishing pictures of herself. Radhika Apte who will be seen in a very glamorous avatar in her upcoming film Bazaar shared yet another black and white picture from the shoot. Interestingly, giving an insight into her look for Padman, Radhika chose to share a black and white picture.

Sharing a goofy picture from a fun photo shoot, Radhika Apte yet again went monochrome. Donning white formals and a quirky rabbit cap the actress looked sexy and stylish at the same time. On the work front, Radhika Apte is currently gearing up for her film 'Bazaar' and web series 'Sacred Games' both starring along with Saif Ali Khan along with her Hollywood venture 'The Wedding Guest'. The actress will also be seen in Sriram Raghavan's 'Shoot the piano player'.

Also read: Radhika Apte: Don't want to restrict myself to one kind of cinema

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates