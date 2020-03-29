Radhika Apte visits a hospital and no, it's not for Coronavirus

Radhika Apte left netizens worried after she took to social media to say that she made a visit to a hospital in London. The actor took off for England to be with musician husband Benedict Taylor before flights were stopped due to the pandemic. She wrote, "Hospital visit. Not for COVID-19 (sic)." Fans were still concerned and asked what prompted the visit. Gully Boy (2019) actor Vijay Varma replied, "OMG. Take care... God bless you (sic)."

The actress could be seen sitting in the hospital wearing a mask for her safety. It seems she's taking full precautions since this may not be the best time to step out of the homes.

Have a look right here:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates