Radhika Apte's lovemaking scenes leaked online

hollywood

The Internet has been buzzing about Radhika Apte's intense lovemaking scenes with Dev Patel, who plays a mystery guy on a journey to India. This is not the first time that stills from Apte's intimate scenes are doing the rounds.

Radhika Apte and Dev Patel

Photographs of Radhika Apte's steamy sex scenes from Michael Winterbottom's The Wedding Guest has surfaced online. The British-American action thriller, which premiered at the Toronto film festival last year, also stars Dev Patel and Jim Sarbh.

The Internet has been buzzing about Apte's intense lovemaking scenes with Patel, who plays a mystery guy on a journey to India. This is not the first time that stills from Apte's intimate scenes are doing the rounds.

Earlier, a lovemaking scene featuring Apte and Adil Hussain in Parched (2015) had also been leaked online. In 2015, a clip from Anurag Kashyap's short film in which she is seen partially nude had found itself on WhatsApp, forcing Kashyap to lodge a complaint with the cops.

Also read: Radhika Apte on her career run: It's always the script

Riding high on the success of her recent projects, namely Andhadhun and the acclaimed web series, Sacred Games, Radhika Apte is known for her unconventional portrayals and continues to rule over the hearts of the audience with her work. When asked how she feels when people think that she has just arrived in various platforms of workspaces, Radhika Apte shared, "It's always the script. I don't feel those things or anything like that. I keep myself away from thoughts like I have arrived', so they don't come to me. I focus on my work. That's it."

At a recent event, Radhika Apte spoke about her characters and how they are different from one another. The actress said, "The roles that I have done are very normal, I had people around me like my roles." She added, "My roles are apart from the mainstream cinema, where actors are dancing around and are way too sweet."

Radhika recently won the Digital Disruptor of the Year award at a popular award function. The actress, known for her brave choice of films, has spread her charm with top-notch roles - be it films or OTT platforms. Radhika Apte will be next seen in a film alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui for which the actress has already finished the first schedule shoot in Lucknow.

Also read: Radhika Apte reveals she didn't get Vicky Donor because she was 'overweight by a few kilos'

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates